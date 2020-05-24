India News | Eid Shopping Hit by Lockdown in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 24 (ANI): Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, people in fewer numbers were seen at shops in Hyderabad's market area on Sunday. The shopping areas were bereft of the usual festival buzz in view of COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The shopkeepers said that their business has been hit by the lockdown as people are not coming to the market to purchase things for the festival celebrations.

Mohammed Anwar Ali, shop owner selling 'sewaiyan' and dry fruits ahead of the festival, said that there was 80 per cent decline in sale due to lockdown.

"I have been selling 'sewaiyan' and dry fruits for twenty years. Due to lockdown, there is a decline of 80 per cent in the sale. It is, however, a good sign that people are understanding the situation due to coronavirus and are following the lockdown norms," Ali told ANI.

Abid Mohiuddin Maqdoom, the owner of a cloth shop, said that he has not seen this situation earlier.

"Ours is a 125 years old store. We have never experienced such a sale. We are following the social distancing norms, but there are no customers. Our strategy is what we earn during Ramadan. It will be utilised for the next eight months, and next four months we would struggle to earn, but now we have to struggle for a year to revive this sale in business," he said.

Rabbani, a bangles store owner, said: "Earlier people rushed to our shop to purchase bangles ahead of Eid festival, but this time hardly we have any customers."

Customers too said that the buzz and spirit of Eid celebration are missing this year.

Hamid, one of the customers in the market, said: "I came here to buy 'sewaiyan.' I am purchasing a few dry fruits too, but due to lockdown, our celebration has faded this year. There is no buzz of festivities this year but I will celebrate next year."

Another customer, Jabbar said: "I came here to purchase clothes for my family members for Eid. I am not buying clothes for me this time."

The observation of Eid-ul-Fitr depends upon the sighting of the moon. It marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan, which is a month of fasting and prayer for the Muslim community. (ANI)

