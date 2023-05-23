Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 23 (ANI): In a moment of pride and accomplishment, eight candidates from Jammu and Kashmir have made their mark in the highly esteemed Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Mains Examination 2022.

The results, which were declared today, have brought joy and celebration to the region.

Securing top positions in the prestigious examination, Waseem, Parsanjeet, and Nittin have showcased their exceptional abilities and dedication. Waseem has secured an impressive rank of 7, followed closely by Parsanjeet at rank 11 and Nittin at rank 32. Their extraordinary performances have not only brought glory to their families but also inspire other aspirants from the region.

The success story continues with Naved Ahsan Bhat, who has secured a commendable rank of 82. His hard work and determination have paid off, proving that with perseverance, dreams can be turned into reality.

Additionally, Manan Bhat has secured a remarkable rank of 231, while Manil Bejotra has achieved an admirable rank of 314. Their achievements highlight the talent and potential that resides in Jammu and Kashmir.

Irfan Choudhary, with a rank of 476, has demonstrated his commitment to excellence, and Nivranshu Hans, securing a commendable rank of 811, has shown that determination and consistency can lead to great accomplishments.

The success of these eight candidates is a testament to their grit, perseverance, and hard work, as well as the support they received from their families, mentors, and teachers. Their achievements in the UPSC Civil Services Mains Examination 2022 will undoubtedly inspire and motivate many other aspirants from the region to strive for excellence and pursue their dreams.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Civil Services Examination each year, considered one of the toughest competitive examinations in India. It serves as a gateway to prestigious positions such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS), among others.

As the nation celebrates the success of these eight candidates from Jammu and Kashmir, their accomplishments serve as a reminder that with determination, dedication, and hard work, anyone can achieve their goals, breaking barriers and creating a brighter future for themselves and their communities. (ANI)

