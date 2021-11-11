Jammu, Nov 11 (PTI) Police on Thursday impounded eight vehicles used in illegal mining in Jammu district, officials said.

Continuing its drive against the menace of illegal mining, a multi-pronged strategy was devised by police to launch a crackdown on vehicles used in illegal mining.

Also Read | Gujarat Horror: Minor Girl Raped, Strangled to Death in Bharuch District.

Police teams raided several places at Jhajjar Kotli, Chatha and Chinore and seized eight different vehicles involved in illegal mining, they said.

Cases have been registered against the vehicle owners.

Also Read | ISI Supporting Infiltration Bids In India, Pakistani Terrorist Reveals to NIA.

The mining was done in violation of order of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)