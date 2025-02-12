India News | Eknath Shinde Receives Mahadji Shinde Rashtriya Gaurav Award in Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday announced that the upcoming Marathi Sahitya Sammelan will be organised in Delhi and shared his gratitude to the organisers for being honored with the Mahadji Shinde Rashtriya Gaurav Award.

Speaking to the media here, Eknath Shinde said, "Marathi Sahitya Sammelan is being organised in Delhi and it is a matter of pride for us. NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis we all are working together for it. I have also been honoured with the Mahadji Shinde Rashtriya Gaurav Award. I thank the organisers."

The Marathi Sahitya Sammelan is an annual conference of Marathi writers that focuses on Marathi literature, language, and culture.

The conference is organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar shared the dais on Tuesday in Delhi where Shinde was honoured with the Mahadji Shinde Rashtriya Gaurav Award.

The event was attended by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation Murli Dhar Mohol, senior writer Dr Sadanand More, and Padma Bhushan awardee sculptor Ram Sutar as chief guests.

Notably, Mahadji Shinde was a key military commander and strategist of the Maratha Empire.

The Mahadji Shinde Rashtriya Gaurav Award has a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a certificate of honour, a memento, and the traditional Shindeshahi turban. (ANI)

