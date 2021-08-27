New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Friday said it is the duty of elected representatives and those holding public offices to present their report card to people every year.

The vice president made these remarks at an event where Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur presented the first copy of book 'Reflecting, Recollecting, Reconnecting' to him.

"It is your duty to communicate to the people you are serving as to what you have done," he told elected representatives and those in public offices.

The book, brought out by the Publications Division of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, chronicles the vice president's fourth year in office.

Naidu said the book was a kind of report card. He said it was the duty of those holding public offices and elected representatives to present a report card to the people every year on the responsibilities and duties assigned to them.

Thakur said the book reflects the vision and ideas of the vice president, noting that the new media has become an important platform and that Naidu has been effectively communicating to the people through Twitter and other social media channels.

The 183-page book captures the vice president's 4th year in office through pictures, vignettes and words in five chapters, an official statement said.

The first chapter focuses on the vice president's reflections on the unprecedented health crisis caused by Covid. This section illustrates how Naidu, over the last year, continued to communicate with the people of the country through his articles in newspapers, short essays on Facebook and brief comments as well as pertinent messages on various social media platforms, reflecting his response to the pandemic.

The second chapter focuses on the vice president's recollection of the past tales of resistance and resilience to rekindle the same spirit in the nation today in the wake of one of the most formidable health challenges in over a century, a statement said.

The chapter titled 'Strengthening parliamentary democracy' highlights the special arrangements made for smooth functioning of Parliament during the pandemic. It also lists the innovative ways adopted to find a rather difficult balance between ensuring human safety and retaining the sanctity of parliamentary democracy.

The book notes that 44 bills were passed during 2020-21, the highest in the last four years.

The last chapter provides glimpses of the steady march of the nation under the shadow of the pandemic. It touches upon how institutions adopted themselves to the new normal.

Secretary to the Vice President I V Subba Rao, Secretary, Information and Broadcasting Apurva Chandra and other senior officials attended the event.

