Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): As the preparation for the 'Pran Pratistha ceremony' of Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya is underway, the state transport department will start the service of a new-design electric auto to help commuters visit various religious programmes in the city.

According to the supervisor of the auto service, two types of electric auto, white and pink, will start in the city tomorrow. White autos will be driven by men, whereas women will run the pink vehicles. These electric autos will help commuters visit various religious programmes in the city.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held on Saturday between Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, a trust constituted to look after the construction and management of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and government officials here in the temple town ahead of the much-awaited 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, General Secretary, Champat Rai, was also present in the meeting.

As per officials, discussions were held on the preparations for the grand event, scheduled later this month, where huge footfall is anticipated from across the country.

During the meeting, apart from Rai, Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal, the Inspector-General of Police and other police officers were present.

Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal said, "We had a meeting with the trust officials. Where the guests will stay, their mode of commuting, car movement, and car parking. The whole plan was discussed with the trust, and their suggestions were also taken."

"All minute details were discussed... All arrangements are under control and there are no issues," he added.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on that day. As per temple officials, the ceremony will be held for seven days starting on January 16.

Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations from Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony.

The Trust has made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honor all attendees, presenting them with gifts that include 'Ram Raj.' As part of the celebration, Teerth Kshetra Trust will also distribute special 'Motichoor laddus' made from desi ghee as 'Prasad' to the guests.

A member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, set to attend the event, will be presented with a 15-meter picture of the Ram temple enclosed in a jute bag featuring an image of the sacred structure.

More than 11,000 guests nationwide have received invitations from the Trust for the Pran Pratistha ceremony, with special arrangements underway to provide memorable gifts to all attendees. According to a Trust member, the revered Ram Raj, soil excavated from the temple, will be bestowed upon the guests, serving as a cherished memento. This sacred gift can be used in home gardens or pots, adding a touch of divinity to their homes. Even those unable to attend the Pran Pratishtha program may receive this meaningful gift in the future.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the pran prathistha of Ram Lalla on January 22. (ANI)

