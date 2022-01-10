Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], January 10 (ANI): An elephant calf fell into a well in Chakundapada village of Rasgovindpur forest range in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district and was rescued later after five hours.

Rabinarayan Mohanty, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), said an elephant calf fell into a well in Chakundapada village. The rescue team including Forest Department, the Fire Department and local people reached the spot.

Also Read | Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G Smartphones Launched in India: All You Need To Know.

"It was a difficult task but we adopted new techniques by adding water to the well. Once the water level increased in the wall, the calf started floating and therefore it was recused successfully," he explained.

Vanoomitra Achariya, a wildlife research person said, "This is the first time with the new technique of adding water in the wall, elephant calf was rescued and later moved with herd into the forest."(ANI)

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S21 FE To Be Launched in India on January 10, 2022; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)