Chandigarh, Oct 8 (PTI) INLD senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala on Friday filed his nomination papers as the party candidate for the upcoming bypolls for the Ellenabad assembly seat.

The October 30 bypoll for the Ellenabad assembly seat was necessitated owing to Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Chautala quitting the seat in January this year in protest against the three central farm laws.

Gobind Kanda, who joined the BJP recently, has been fielded by the BJP-JJP combine while Pawan Beniwal is the Congress candidate from Ellenabad.

Talking to reporters after filing his nomination from Ellenabad in Sirsa district on the last day of filing of papers, Chautala reiterated that he had resigned as MLA after seeking the opinion of the people of Ellenabad.

Accusing Congress of shedding crocodile tears in the name of farmers, Chautala said had all 31 MLAs of the principal opposition party resigned with him it would have built pressure on the BJP-led government over the farm laws issue.

He claimed that many MLAs from the ruling combine too would have been compelled to resign in solidarity with the farmers leading to the fall of the “anti-farmer” government.

“Had the Congress MLAs resigned, we would have had a mid-term poll in the state and not a bypoll,” said Chautala.

He said farmers will make the BJP-JJP combine realise that “black farm laws are their (farmers') death warrants”, for which they will teach them a lesson.

Bypolls for the Ellenabad seat will be held on October 30 and votes will be counted on November 2.

