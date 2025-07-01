Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 1 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha criticised the Congress for imposing the Emergency in 1975, calling it an attack on the Indian Constitution and democracy.

Chief Minister Saha, while addressing the Mock Parliament organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha at Muktadhara Auditorium on Monday, said that the Emergency from 1975 to 1977 was a black chapter, and the participants here today will learn about the history and hold discussions on this matter.

Also Read | Rules Changing From July 1, 2025: From LPG Cylinder Prices and Railway Fares to Aadhaar-PAN Link, Check Key Rule Changes Taking Place Next Month.

"We forgot so many things. Especially the days of sorrow--we forgot. A person can't live keeping sorrowful days in memories," the Tripura CM said.

He said that everyone knows that in 1971, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency.

Also Read | Maharashtra Chakka Jam on July 01: Transport Operators Threaten Indefinite Strike From Tuesday Over E-Challan, Penalties; Check Their Key Demands and Other Details.

"She contested the election in 1971 from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh and on 10th March, when results were declared, she won. But her nearest opponent candidate, Raj Narain, couldn't accept it and challenged it in Allahabad High Court. Everyone knows about this matter. Raj Narain said that with the help of the Government, Indira Gandhi won the election and appointed a gazetted officer as her election agent. Based on these two matters, Justice Jagmohan Lal Sinha on 12th June 1972 declared the election as null and void," said CM Saha.

He informed that the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi knocked on the door of the Supreme Court, and there Justice Krishna Iyer said that she could remain Prime Minister but couldn't vote or hold any government post.

"Later, the then Chief Minister of West Bengal, Siddhartha Shankar Ray, was summoned--he was a renowned barrister--and Indira Gandhi discussed the matter with him. Then pressure was mounted on President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed and the Emergency was declared in 1975, which is a black day," said Dr Saha.

He said that this is why the Mock Parliament was arranged--to make the young generations aware of this black day and to discuss it. Later, they will convey it to the people as well.

"It was a direct attack on the Indian Constitution. We have seen how democracy was killed during the Congress regime. In Tripura, the then Chief Minister was Sukhamoy Sengupta, and we saw how they used the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) in a wrongful way and arrested many people, starting with journalists. We saw what kind of situation was created. Many houses were vandalised. Those who protested against the Emergency were arrested, and even the press was attacked. Now we are seeing what development truly means. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working to protect the Constitution," he added.

During the event, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, BJP general secretary Bhagaban Das, and BJP Mahila Morcha state president Mimi Majumder were present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)