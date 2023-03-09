Kolkata, Mar 9 (PTI) Eminent barrister Samaraditya Pal died at a private hospital here on Thursday morning after suffering a heart attack, a family source said.

He is survived by his wife Ruma Pal, a former judge of the Supreme Court of India.

Pal (84) died after being taken to the hospital in the morning, he said.

Born on December 15, 1938, Pal did his schooling from St Xavier's School and graduated from Presidency College, the family source said.

He obtained his law degree (LLB) from Calcutta University, after which he completed his Barrister at Law from Inner Temple, UK.

An accomplished barrister, Pal practised at the Calcutta High Court and appeared in cases at various high courts in the country and the Supreme Court.

