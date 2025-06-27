By Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Chairman, Aicte

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): In a nation as dynamic as India, the journey of professional growth is often marked by personal sacrifices. Many young aspirants are compelled to pause their formal education midway to shoulder financial responsibilities or seize immediate job opportunities.

Also Read | Shimla Shocker: Private School Principal Rapes, Assaults Woman Subordinate; FIR Filed.

Recognising the untapped potential of such individuals, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has pioneered a transformative initiative--the Working Professional Scheme for Engineering and Management--which enables working individuals to re-enter the educational mainstream without disrupting their current employment.

AICTE's Working Professional Scheme is designed with one clear objective: to empower those who had to prioritise work over education and now wish to uplift their careers through formal qualifications and upgraded skills. This initiative, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, reaffirms our commitment to lifelong learning, industry integration, and inclusive technical education.

Also Read | E-Bike Battery Blast in Andhra Pradesh: Woman Dies As Electric Scooty Put On Charging Explodes.

What sets this scheme apart is its flexibility and inclusivity. It is designed specifically for working professionals--whether in the public sector, private industry, or self-employed. Evening classes, weekend sessions, and blended learning models (online + offline) allow aspirants to continue education alongside employment. Notably, the maximum permissible distance between a learner's workplace/residence and the institute has been extended to 75 kilometres, enhancing accessibility.

The AICTE Working Professional Scheme is operational across 290 institutes in 28 states and UTs, offering more than 828 approved programs across Diploma, Undergraduate (UG), and Postgraduate (PG) levels in both Engineering & Computer Science and Management (MBA & PGDM).

Maharashtra leads the chart with 57 institutes, offering 158 programs, followed by Tamil Nadu (52 institutes, 170 programs) and Kerala (21 institutes, 54 programs). Odisha, Gujarat, Telangana, and Karnataka also show strong institutional participation.

Programme-Level Highlights

Diploma Programs (Engineering & CS): Offered by 241 institutes, with states like Odisha (33), Maharashtra (43), and Kerala (24) being key contributors.

Undergraduate Programs (Engineering & CS): The most widely offered, with 394 courses across 28 states. Tamil Nadu alone offers 101 UG courses.

Postgraduate Programs (Engineering & CS): Offered in 193 programs, with Tamil Nadu (41) and Maharashtra (22) leading.

Management UG/PG (MBA, PGDM, HM): Offered in 63 programs, with states like Maharashtra (18) and Karnataka (5) actively participating.

A total of 26,814 seats were offered under this scheme in 2024-25, but only 3,435 enrollments were recorded. This reveals a critical awareness gap that must be addressed through strategic outreach, industry collaboration, and media campaigns. AICTE firmly believes that with greater outreach and promotion, the upcoming academic sessions should witness full capacity utilisation. This unique opportunity offers working individuals a valuable second chance to enhance their qualifications and accelerate their career growth without compromising their current responsibilities.

To all those who have dreamt of resuming their educational journey, this is your moment. The Working Professional Scheme is not just a second chance; it is a bold leap forward. It empowers working individuals to earn a recognised diploma or degree in Engineering or Management, upgrade technical skills, qualify for promotions or new roles and transition into emerging sectors or start entrepreneurial ventures

AICTE urges more institutions to adopt this program and industry leaders to encourage their workforce to enrol. Together, we can build a reskilled, future-ready workforce that strengthens India's economic and innovation ecosystem.

The AICTE Working Professional Scheme is a testament to the Council's commitment to equitable, inclusive, and flexible education. It ensures that education doesn't stop when life begins--it evolves with it.

Let us join hands to ensure no professional is left behind, and every individual finds a meaningful path to grow, contribute, and succeed. (ANI)

Disclaimer: Prof. T.G. Sitharam is Chairman, AICTE. The views expressed in this article are his own.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)