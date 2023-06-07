New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): The newly elected public representatives of Zilla Parishad on Wednesday gathered for a familiarization program, with the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla and other dignitaries. This gathering marked the beginning of a journey towards strengthening democracy at the grassroots level.

Lok Sabha Speaker extended his warm congratulations to the newly elected representatives. With great hope, he urged them to fulfil their roles with utmost dedication, striving to meet the expectations of the people who had placed their trust in them. Emphasizing the significance of democratic decentralization and local self-governance, Birla hailed the Panchayati Raj system as the embodiment of these principles.

Addressing the gathering, Birla observed that Panchayat Raj units are the building blocks of democracy. He highlighted the crucial role played by Panchayati Raj Institutions in shaping the Indian democratic system. Recognizing the importance of local self-governments, Birla emphasized that they enable the common man to actively participate in the democratic process, allowing them to contribute to the formulation of laws, policies, and regulations.

Birla reminded the representatives that the aspirations of the people should be the driving force behind their policies. Encouraging them to strive for excellence, he firmly believed that the strength and prosperity of India lay in the development and enrichment of its villages.

He further said that the role of local representatives assumed paramount significance in this endeavour. The importance of extensive discussions and dialogues with the public, urging the representatives to play an instrumental role in fulfilling the aspirations of their constituents.

Highlighting the need for participative democracy, the Lok Sabha Speaker proposed some innovative ideas to explore the functioning of the legislatures, which can be followed by Zilla Parishads. He suggested that Zilla Parishads could adopt certain features of state and central legislatures, such as a question hour and providing replies. This, he believed, would foster greater accountability and transparency within the system.

The gathering resonated with enthusiasm and shared commitment to bringing about positive change. Inspired by the Lok Sabha Speaker's words, the representatives embarked on their journey, armed with the responsibility to strengthen the democratic fabric of their villages. They pledged to uphold the values of democracy with the aspirations and welfare of their people at the heart of their endeavors.

As the spirit of vibrant democracy flowed through the villages of Panipat and Karnal, a wave of transformation swept across the land. The people, empowered by the engagement of their elected representatives, felt a renewed sense of purpose and ownership over their future. The villages flourished, witnessing unprecedented growth in various sectors, including infrastructure, education, healthcare, and livelihood opportunities.

The success of these villages became an inspiration for the entire nation. The impact of the grassroots-level initiatives echoed far and wide, serving as a testament to the strength of vibrant democracy. The Lok Sabha Speaker's vision had come to fruition, as India took a significant step towards becoming a stronger and more inclusive nation.

In this journey of progress, the villages emerged as the true pillars of democracy. They became the embodiment of the Lok Sabha Speaker's belief that a vibrant democracy begins at the grassroots level. (ANI)

