Jammu, Nov 10 (PTI) An empty oil tanker was damaged in a fire incident on Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

The tanker caught fire shortly after its driver and conductor stopped for dinner at a roadside eatery in Ghagwal area around 9 pm on Monday. The duo managed to escape unhurt, a police official said.

He said the tanker had returned from Srinagar after unloading the fuel and it is suspected that the fire was caused by the short circuit in the wiring of the vehicle's cabin.

