Handwara (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): An encounter broke out at the Ganipora Kralgund area of Handwara on Wednesday night between security forces and terrorists.

The police and the security forces are carrying out the operation.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, one unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Molu Chitragam area of Shopian district. (ANI)

