India News | Encounter Breaks out Between Terrorists and Security Forces in J-K

Shopain (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 8 (ANI): An encounter took place between terrorists and security forces in Shopain district of South Kashmir on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The encounter has started at Pinjora village of the district. No casualty has been reported yet.

Also Read | Assam: Leopard Lynched on Outskirts of Guwahati; Viral Video Shows Locals Parading Dead Body.

"Encounter has started at Pinjora village of Shopain district of South kashmir Police and security forces are on the job," J-K Police said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi: Aadhaar Cards, Voter IDs, Water Bills Accepted as Residence Proof at Govt and Private Hospitals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)