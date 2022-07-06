Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 6 (ANI): An encounter broke out in the Hadigam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Wednesday, the police said.

"Encounter has been started at Hadigam area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted.

Also Read | Saral Vastu Exponent Chandrashekhar Guruji Stabbed to Death in Karnataka Hotel, 2 Held.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)