Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 28 (ANI): Days after a Kashmiri Pandit was gunned down by terrorists in Pulwama, security forces killed one terrorist during an encounter in the district's Awantipora area in the early hours of Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police said, "Encounter has started at Padgampora Awantipora in Pulwama district. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

Also Read | Dr Dharavathi Preethi Death Case: Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao Says 'Will Not Spare Guilty'.

Updating about the operation against the terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir Police said, "one terrorist was killed in the encounter. However, his body is yet to be retrieved."

The encounter is underway. Further information is awaited.

Also Read | COVID-19 Was Not Natural, It Was Biological Warfare Conspiracy, Says Sri Sri Ravishankar.

Earlier on Sunday terrorists in another targeted killing, fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit (Sanjay Sharma) while he was on his way to the local market in the Pulwama district. He was shifted to the hospital however, he succumbed to injuries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)