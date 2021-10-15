Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 15 (ANI): An encounter between security forces and terrorists started in the Wahibug area in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, as per the police on Friday.

"Encounter has started at Wahibug area of Pulwama. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," read a tweet from the Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone Police.

Also Read | Bihar Man Thrashed, Tonsured & Paraded Through Streets in Purnia District For Allegedly Cutting Power Supply To Village To Meet His Girlfriend.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)