India News | Encounter Underway Between Security Forces and Terrorists in J-K's Awantipora

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 18 (ANI): An encounter is currently underway at Meej in Pampore area of Awantipora, said Kashmir Zone Police on Thursday.

The encounter broke out in the early hours of Thursday.

Police and security forces are on the job, it added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

