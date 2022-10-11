Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): A student studying in CSE first year at the KLU University Vaddeswaram, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the eighth floor of the college building, informed the Tadepalli police on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Yaswanth Reddy hailing from Miryalaguda, Nalgonda district.

Also Read | AAI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 46 Junior Assistant and Other Posts, Apply Online at aai.aero.

It is alleged that the college management secretly shifted the student's body to the Manipal mortuary.

As per the police, a teacher at the college seized Yashwant and other students' phones on Monday.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Promises Help for Mira Bhayandar City Development.

Yaswanth's father said that his son was not a coward to commit suicide for a fickle reason of a phone being seized by the teacher.

Meanwhile, the Tadepalli police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Further probe on the matter is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)