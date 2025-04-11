Thane, Apr 11 (PTI) Police have arrested an 18-year-old engineering student for allegedly sexually harassing a school girl in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Friday.

The alleged crime was committed on Wednesday morning when the Class 9 student was on her way home.

The accused hugged the school student and touched her inappropriately, said the official, citing the FIR.

After learning about the harassment, the girl's mother approached the Wagle Estate police station.

A case was registered against the engineering student under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 78 (stalking), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said the official.

Sub-inspector Atul Jagtap said the accused, who is doing his internship, was subsequently arrested.

