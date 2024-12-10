New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Personnel, Pensions and Public Grievances Jitendra Singh asked public authorities on Tuesday to enhance proactive disclosure practices to broaden transparency.

Addressing the 16th Annual Convention of the Central Information Commission, he said a total of 1,302 public authorities have submitted their transparency audit reports for the year 2023-24.

Section 4 of the RTI Act mandates public authorities to proactively place in public their records to curtail the need for the Right to Information applications to get that information.

The minister asked public authorities to enhance their proactive disclosure practices, underscoring the importance of Section 4 of the RTI Act in broadening the transparency regime, a statement from the government said.

"The RTI Act has empowered citizens by providing them with a robust mechanism to access information, bridging the gap between government and the people. It serves as a cornerstone in the fight against corruption and in fostering a citizen-centric governance model," he said.

The theme of the annual convention was "Contribution of RTI in the journey towards Viksit Bharat" in which information commissioners from the Centre and states, senior government officials and representatives of civil society came under one roof.

Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mantra of 'Minimum Government Maximum Governance' essentially implies furtherance of transparency.

The minister cited the SVAMITVA model, which helps in eroding the physical interface with authorities to underline the use of technology in various domains of governance.

