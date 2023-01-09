Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 9 (ANI): Ahead of the Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow, the South Indian entrepreneurs have lauded the 'down south' approach of the Uttar Pradesh government and the inclusion of Tamil Nadu businessmen as partners in the state's development.

A large number of South Indian industrialists attended the Business to Government meeting held on Monday at the ITC Grand Chola in Chennai.

According to an official statement, the entrepreneurs who attended the meeting were enthusiastic about investment prospects in Uttar Pradesh.

"Some expressed a desire to invest in the transportation services that would link the religious cities of Uttar Pradesh, while others expressed a desire to invest in the higher education sector," the statement said.

"In addition, entrepreneurs expressed enthusiasm for investments in the defence sector, financial services, hotel and distilleries, renewable energy, health care, and sugar mill industries," it added.

The statement said that the Investors of Tamil Nadu termed the recently held Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi as a very positive effort to bring the two states closer to each other.

Amarnath, an entrepreneur running Patterson Energy in the field of plastic waste management, said that his company is already working in UP.

"Our company is working in the field of plastic waste management in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation in Mathura. For this, a plant has also been set up in Mathura. Our experience of working with the Yogi government has been very pleasant," he said.

Amarnath said that he is prepared to make significant investments in Uttar Pradesh in the area of plastic waste management.

Managing Director of Cetex Petrochemicals described his meeting with the ministers and officials of the Yogi government as a 'great experience'.

"Uttar Pradesh has enormous potential in the chemical sector after Gujarat and Maharashtra. Our company wishes to invest in the petrochemicals sector in UP. Two large petrochemical plants are located in the large state of UP. The business greatly benefits from UP's closeness to New Delhi, the nation's capital. In addition to this, Noida is home to numerous chemical businesses. We believe that this is the ideal time to make an investment in Uttar Pradesh," he said. (ANI)

