New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav, on Thursday, addressed the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Business Summit 2025 on the theme 'Building Trust - India First', and underscored that the essence of the India Story lies in always keeping India First.

The Special Plenary Session address was focused on 'India's Climate Policy Architecture: Pathways for Emerging Economies'.

Describing the 'India Story', Yadav portrayed it as a blend of tradition and transformation, where democracy walks alongside development, and compassion coexists with assertiveness.

Addressing the summit, Union Minister Yadav praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative, Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), which transforms environmental protection into a participative process.

He highlighted that Mission LiFE encourages communities, businesses, and individuals to collectively contribute to saving the planet.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Union Minister Yadav outlined India's climate policy architecture, focusing on three key drivers, such as a self-reliant circular economy, which could be a path to sustainable growth.

India is transitioning from a linear to a circular economy model, aiming to reduce waste and enhance resource efficiency. The government has introduced Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) guidelines for various sectors, including tyres, batteries, plastics, and e-waste, to promote recycling and sustainable consumption.

Between 2022 and 2024, the recycling sector attracted investments totalling Rs 10,000 crore, reflecting industry commitment to sustainable practices. The circular economy sector is projected to be worth 2 trillion dollars by 2050, creating approximately 10 million jobs.

The second driver remains to protect natural ecosystems and to strengthen resilience, under which India has launched Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) and the nationwide campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', a community-driven initiative aimed at environmental conservation.

The introduction of Green Credit Rules under Mission LiFE incentivises voluntary actions toward environmental conservation, fostering a culture of sustainability.

The third driver is about promoting adaptation, which means building climate resilience.

India recognises the challenges posed by climate change and is committed to building resilience through adaptation strategies. The government has released the Draft Framework of the Climate Finance Taxonomy, outlining methodologies for classifying activities under adaptation and mitigation.

Moreover, the development of the first National Adaptation Plan, to be submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), focuses on enhancing adaptive capacity, strengthening knowledge systems, and reducing exposure to climate risks.

In a world characterised by geopolitical uncertainties, Yadav emphasised that India remains the most trusted partner globally. This trust is attributed to India's political stability, visionary leadership, cultural values, and unwavering commitment to a sustainable future.

Union Minister Yadav urged industry leaders to actively participate in building a self-reliant circular economy. He invited them to join the Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy Industry Coalition, launched under India's G20 Presidency, as a collaborative platform to facilitate knowledge-sharing and sustainable practices. (ANI)

