New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The Delhi government is establishing two new campuses of the Ambedkar University to increase the number of seats and has prioritised re-conceptualisation of technical institutes, Education Minister Atishi said on Wednesday.

Reviewing projects for higher education, the minister instructed officials to prepare an action plan for modernisation and expansion of all universities and technical education institutions of the Delhi government.

"In Delhi, 2.5 lakh children pass out of class 12. But despite having talent and ability, only one lakh of these children get admission in any university. Taking cognisance of this, the Delhi government started increasing the capacity of its universities," Atishi said.

She also directed officials to expedite the construction work of the Rohini and Dheerpur campuses of the Ambedkar University and said the new campuses will address all academic needs of students.

"The Delhi government is working with a vision of changing the country through education. After the Dheerpur and Rohini campuses of the university are ready, more than 26,000 students will be able to get admission here," the minister said.

Both the campuses will have multi-storey academic blocks, convention block, health centre, auditorium, administrative block, library block, amphitheatre, guest house, separate hostels for girls and boys. Residential units will also be constructed.

Atishi said that two state-of-the-art academic blocks will be constructed in Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Shahdara for 10,000 students.

The first phase of the project was reviewed by the Delhi education minister on Wednesday.

There are a total of 11,000 seats in the current 19 ITIs of the Delhi government, where more than 30,000 applications are received every year, according to the Directorate of Education.

