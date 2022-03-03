New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): With the Centre patting its back over the progress of Operation Ganga, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the Centre by saying that evacuation (of Indians from conflict-ridden Ukraine) is a duty and not a favour done by the government.

"Evacuation is a duty, not a favour," tweeted Gandhi today.

Also Read | Northeast Delhi Violence Case: Court Reserves Order on Bail Plea of Umar Khalid.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had issued orders to the Air Force to pitch in the rescue operations to augment the level of Operation Ganga.

Operation Ganga is an ongoing operation by the Government to provide humanitarian assistance and to evacuate Indian citizens from Ukraine amidst the ongoing military operation by Russia in Ukraine. (ANI)

Also Read | Nawab Malik’s Custody Extended Till March 7 in Connection With Dawood Ibrahim Money Laundering Case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)