Niwari (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that every poor person in the state would get land to live free of cost and the government would also build houses on it.

CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing a program in Prithvipur in Niwari district on Wednesday.

Also Read | Tina Dabi, IAS Officer and District Collector in Jaisalmer, Trends on Twitter for Issuing Orders To Vacate Government Land Occupied by Pakistan Hindu Migrants.

Addressing the program CM Chouhan said, he came for a program near Mohangarh in Prithvipur itself and at that time a group of people stopped him in a village and addressed their problem that they did not have a place to live. Around 40 to 50 people were living in a house. After which he made the plan to provide land to the poor in Prithvipur itself so that they would have their own piece of land to live.

"No poor will remain without land in Madhya Pradesh. Plots will be made available to them free of cost in the state. I am distributing land pattas to 2705 families today and this campaign will continue continuously. We will give a piece of land and later we will also build a small house on it," the CM said.

Also Read | IAS Tina Dabi Orders Demolition of Houses of Pakistan Hindu Refugees in Jaisalmer, Cites ‘Lack of Communication’ After Protest Over Eviction Drive.

The plan to provide tap water connection to every house in the state is on the verge of completion. There are still 11 villages left to get tap water connection in Niwari district. He has given instruction that it should be completed by the end of this month, the chief minister added.

Chouhan further said, "There was a time when daughters were considered a burden in the state but today they have become a boon. The women are now changing the fortune of themselves, their families and the picture of the state. This has been made possible by schemes like Ladli Lakshmi, Chief Minister Kanya-Vivah-Nikah, 50 percent reservation in local bodies, women reservation in police and teachers recruitment, livelihood mission, exemption for women in stamp duty and Ladli Bahna Yojana."

Ladli Bahna Yojana is a plan to change the lives of women. Under the scheme, an amount of Rs 1000 will be deposited in the accounts of women. Self-help groups of women are being empowered under the Livelihood Mission. It is our endeavour that every woman should earn at least Rs 10,000 in a month. Ladli Bahna Sena is being formed in every village, which will further uplift the women's welfare work. Ladli Bahana Sena consists of 11 members in a small village and 21 members in big villages, Chouhan added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)