Former litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case Iqbal Ansari. (Photo/ANI)

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): A former litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Iqbal Ansari, was seen showering flowers on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's motorcade during his roadshow in the temple town on Saturday.

PM Modi received a grand welcome after he landed in the holy city with a large number of supporters cheering, waving and showering flowers at his motorcade.

Also Read | PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Stopped From Meeting Families of Three Civilians Killed in Poonch, Stages Protest (Watch Video).

Earlier in October this year, Ansari, emphasised that Ayodhya is a place of religious significance for Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians, where deities from across the country are venerated.

Ansari considered it fortunate that PM Modi was visiting Ayodhya for darshan (a holy visit) and suggested that he should perform the 'Pran Pratishtha' ritual.

Also Read | New Year 2024: CrPC Section 144 Imposed in Noida, Greater Noida for December 31 and January 1.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth Rs 15,700 crore in Ayodhya.

The Prime Minister dedicated numerous development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore to the state, aligning with his vision to create modern, world-class infrastructure while preserving Ayodhya's rich history and heritage. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)