Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): Maharashtra's former Health Minister Deepak Sawant sustained injuries after a car he was travelling in was hit by a truck from behind on Mumbai-Ghodbunder highway on Friday afternoon, the police said.

As per officials, the former minister was on his way to Palghar when the incident took place.

"Deepak Sawant was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Mumbai and is undergoing treatment," the police said.

"The accused truck driver has been detained," they said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

