Tarn Taran (Pb), Aug 5 (PTI) A 26-year-old person was allegedly shot dead by an ex-Army man over the issue of posting some objectionable comments on social media, police said on Wednesday.

Sukhchain Singh was allegedly killed by Jasbir Singh, who used his .12 bore gun in the attack at Killa Kavi Singh village here on Tuesday, police said.

Also Read | Samsung Unpacked 2020 Launch Event LIVE News Updates: New Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Buds Live Revealed.

Jasbir had allegedly posted some objectionable comments on social media against Sukhchain and his family which was vehemently opposed by them.

When Sukhchain was heading to a village gurdwara to pay obeisance, he was allegedly intercepted by Jasbir.

Also Read | Mumbai | 1,125 COVID19 Cases, 711 Recovered/Discharged & 42 Deaths Reported in Financial Capital in Past 24 Hours, Says BMC : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 5, 2020.

An argument took place between them following which Jasbir allegedly shot Sukhchain dead with his weapon, said police.

A murder case was registered against Jasbir who has been arrested, said Superintendent of Police Jagjit Singh Walia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)