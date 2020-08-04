Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): An exchange of fire took place between Naxals and police forces in Dantewada on Tuesday, police said.

Two Special Task Force (STF) jawans sustained minor bruise injuries in the exchange of fire which took place for about 20 minutes.

"Today morning received an input about 15 to 20 Naxals taking a meeting in Mirchipara, 3 kilometres from Potali camp, Aranpur police station, Dantewada. DRG/STF teams from Potali and Aranpur tactfully reached the meeting spot and were trying to cordon the area. As police forces were trying to cordon the meeting site, Naxals started indiscriminate firing," police said.

"The militia cadres also activated two pipe bombs planted along the road side. The exchange of fire took place for about 20 minutes. Naxals fled taking cover of civilians and forests. Troops safely returned back to the camp. Two STF jawans sustained minor bruise injuries during the action," police added.

After the exchange of fire, the area was searched and camping material of Naxals, pithoos, umbrellas and items of daily use recovered from the spot. (ANI)

