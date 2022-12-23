Chandigarh, Dec 23 (PTI) The Excise department in Punjab has launched a mobile app to ensure foolproof checks on sale of counterfeit and illicit liquor.

Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday launched the 'Excise QR Code Label Verification Citizen App' as part of a 'track-and-trace' project being implemented by the department.

Also Read | Karnataka: Property Taken Back From Children for Not Taking Care of Parents in Yadgir.

Launching the application at the Excise and Taxation Bhawan here, Cheema said, "This QR code-based mobile app is a further step in the direction of ensuring that no in-genuine, counterfeit or no-duty-paid liquor can be sold in Punjab."

The consumer-friendly initiative will help create another check on excise duty evasion, he added.

Also Read | Delhi Traffic Update: Advisory Issued As Bharat Jodo Yatra Set To Enter National Capital; Heavy Traffic Likely on Badarpur-Red Fort Routes.

The minister also launched a 24X7 helpline -- 9875961126 -- and appealed to the public to support the state government's initiatives against the illicit liquor trade by reporting such activities on the helpline, according to an official statement.

Highlighting the app's features, Cheema said it would allow consumers to check the liquor's genuineness by scanning the QR code affixed on the bottle using the app.

Consumers will be able to know the bottle label code, distiller/bottler's name, brand, pack quantity, alcohol strength and date of manufacturing by scanning the QR code pasted on every liquor bottle sold in the state, Cheema said.

The app can be installed on any Android and iOS-operated mobile phone.

Cheema added that the app had been integrated with the 'track-and-trace' project, allowing consumers to report irregularities directly to the Excise department.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)