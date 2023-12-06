New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party Leader Sanjay Singh through his legal team on Wednesday, concluded the arguements on bail in a money laundering case related to the Excise policy case till December 11, 2023.

During the arguements, Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur appeared for Sanjay Singh and submitted, "I have deep roots in society and was not at flight risk. Investigation into the matter has been going on for 15 months. I have never tried to influence the investigation. In the main chargesheet and supplementary chargesheet filed earlier in the case, I was never named as an accused. Now ED called me a key conspirator in the case and alleged that I have gained illegal money and was involved in a conspiracy with others".

Also Read | Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP MPs, Including Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel, Elected to Assemblies Quit Parliament; Likely to Join State Governments.

After the arguements at length, the legal team of Sanjay Singh concluded the arguements before the trial court. Special Judge MK Nagpal fixed December 9, 2023, for arguements for ED's arguements in the matter

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 2, 2023, had filed a supplementary prosecution complaint (Chargesheet) against Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh and his alleged associate Sarvesh Mishra in a money laundering case related to the Excise policy case.

Also Read | Highest Number of BSF Personnel Followed by CRPF Opting for Voluntary Retirement, MoS Home Nityanand Rai Informs Rajya Sabha.

On December 5, the court ordered to supply a copy of an advance copy of the supplementary chargesheet to Sanjay Singh Lawyer noted that they needed it for the bail arguements.

On Dec 5, Special Justice MK Nagpal also extended the Judicial Custody of Sanjay Singh till December 11, 2023.

On 4th October, AAP senior leader Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. Sanjay Singh is presently in judicial custody at Tihar Jail.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, it's a fifth supplementary chargesheet in the case. The chargesheet contains 60 pages of operatives pages and around 2500 pages of annexures.

Sarvesh Mishra, who is made fresh accused in the case had earlier questioned several times by the ED in the case.

ED earlier told the court that Sanjay Singh was part of the conspiracy to collect kickbacks from liquor groups in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22

Sanjay Singh allegedly had close relations with now approver Dinesh Arora who allegedly introduced accused Amit Arora to Sanjay Singh

Dinesh Arora was in regular touch with Sanjay Singh. This has been proved by analysis of Call Detail Records. Singh allegedly received proceeds of crime of Rs 2 crores, stated the ED earlier.

The Special Court of Rouse Avenue Court also examining the bail petition of Sanjay Singh which is scheduled to come for hearing on December 6, 2023.

Recently, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on Sanjay Singh's plea against the Delhi High Court order rejecting his plea challenging his remand and arrest in the alleged liquor irregularities case.

The Supreme Court also kept open for the petitioner to file for regular bail, if so advised and made it clear that shall be considered on its own merits by the law without being influenced by the impugned judgment.

ED earlier claimed that Singh and his associates played a part in the Delhi government's decision to give licenses to alcohol shops and merchants in 2020, causing losses to the state exchequer and violating anti-corruption laws

ED has previously searched several locations including the homes and offices of Sanjay Singh's close associate Ajit Tyagi and other contractors and businessmen who allegedly benefited from the policy. In its nearly 270-page supplementary charge sheet, the ED has called Sisodia a key conspirator in the case.

The Delhi liquor scam case or the excise policy case pertains to allegations that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 allowed cartelization and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge that has been strongly refuted by the AAP.

ED, last year filed its first chargesheet in the case. The agency said it has so far undertaken over 200 search operations in this case after filing an FIR after taking cognizance of a CBI case which was registered on the recommendation of the Delhi lieutenant governor.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on the findings of the Delhi chief secretary's report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)