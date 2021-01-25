Chennai, Jan 25 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday urged voters to transcend barriers such as inducements and narrow considerations and exercise their franchise responsibly and ethically.

Congratulating all the 8,97,694 young 18 year-plus voters of the state who enrolled themselves during the special summary revision, he said they have the power to choose their representatives in the upcoming elections and during every poll.

"Do exercise this power responsibly, use this opportunity and exercise your franchise every time in the most informed and ethical manner, free of any inducement and going beyond narrow considerations," Purohit said while speaking at the state-level National Voters' Day (NVD) celebrations organised here by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tamil Nadu.

As per the final roll, the state has an electorate of 6,26,74,446, including 3,08,38,473 men, 3,18,28,727 women and 7,246 third gender.

Assembly polls are likely in April-May this year. PTI

