New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): The Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht, on Saturday, expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court for its earlier decision on green firecrackers.

On the Supreme Court granting permission for green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, Bisht told ANI, "I express my gratitude to the court and also to the government. Previously, people would buy firecrackers from outside and pollute Delhi's environment. This time, by approving green firecrackers, happiness has certainly come to the faces of businessmen..."

Also Read | Did Western Command Chief Manoj Kumar Katiyar Claim Taliban Take Payments From India To Act Against Pakistan? PIB Fact Check Debunks Deepfake Video Circulated by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta welcomed the Supreme Court decision.

"It is very important to strike a balance between traditions and environment. I thank the Supreme Court for issuing this order. This decision honours the sentiments of the people of Delhi. I assure you that the people of Delhi and the government will keep the environment safe while we celebrate this festival. I express heartfelt thanks to the Supreme Court," the Delhi CM told ANI.

Also Read | Jaipur: Indian Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches Pilot Project Introducing Washable Sanganeri Print Blanket Cover in Trains (Watch Video).

The Supreme Court on Wednesday relaxed the firecracker restrictions in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) ahead of Diwali, allowing the sale and bursting of green firecrackers from October 18 to October 21.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandra allowed the bursting of green firecrackers, with timings limited to 6-7 am and 8-10 pm. The apex court stated that a "balanced approach" is necessary between celebrating festivities and protecting the environment.

"We have to take a balanced approach, permitting bursting of green firecrackers in moderation while not compromising with the environment," said the bench.

It also ordered that the Police authority constitute a patrolling team to ensure that only permitted products with QR codes are sold.

The use of firecrackers, not approved by NEERI as approved green crackers, shall not be permitted, it said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)