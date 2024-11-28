New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party is focusing on micro meetings ahead of next year's Assembly elections in Delhi to communicate its core poll plank of freebies such as electricity, water, pilgrimage for elderly and bus rides for women to the voters, party leaders said on Thursday.

In power in Delhi since 2015, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is pitted against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the main opposition for the elections to 70 Assembly seats due in February.

"It will be a very tough election for which we are going back to the drawing board, working hard at the micro level to establish direct contact with the voters just as we did in 2013," a senior party functionary said.

The AAP has already announced a "Revdi Par Charcha" campaign as part of which the party leaders and volunteers will hold over 50,0000 meetings across the 70 Assembly segments in the coming days.

According to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, the party is spending public money on providing six "Revdis" (freebies) to the people of Delhi, including electricity, water, healthcare, education, bus ride for women, and pilgrimage to the elderly.

The party leaders also said that candidate selection is crucial this time since many sitting MLAs are ticket contenders for second and third terms.

"The party is prioritising candidate selection based on public opinion about the ticket seekers. Accessibility and performance of the probables are key factors that will decide who gets ticket," said a top AAP functionary.

The AAP is also taking its campaign to the grassroots, making sure that every woman in Delhi knows the transformative impact of the Kejriwal government's policies, party sources said.

"Our women's wing is spearheading this effort, holding micro meetings with 20-25 women across all 70 Assembly constituencies. In these discussions, the women participants are made to realise how Delhi's free electricity, water, and public transport initiatives have empowered their families," a party leader said.

The women participants are also being encouraged to call their relatives in other states, including in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, to learn about the range of electricity bills, and conditions at hospitals and schools there, he added.

"After starting the meetings, we sit back and watch how the discussions shape up as the participants realise how the so-called freebies are playing an important role in making their lives better as compared to their relatives in other states where these services are not available," the party leader said.

The AAP volunteers will visit every street and establish contacts with the families living there, he added.

These micro meetings will be followed by bigger meetings in the coming days wherein other prominent issues like poor law and order, role of BJP is obstructing various schemes and welfare measures, etc., will be raised prominently, the party leader added.

The AAP leaders also asserted that the party will contest all the 70 seats independently without forging any alliance with its INDIA bloc ally Congress.

