Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday reached out to the Manipur government over the safety of students stuck in the violence-hit northeastern state and urged to provide them security till the situation eases.

The Deputy Chief Minister also spoke to the students of the state stuck in Manipur and assured them of all kinds of assistance.

Fadnavis' move came amid the ongoing tensions in the northeastern state due to violence erupting in the immediate aftermath of inter-community clashes in a few districts during protests against the inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

According to an official statement by the Deputy Chief Minister's Office, various students from Maharashtra went to study at NIT Manipur and were stuck due to the tense situation in the state.

"The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister called the students stuck in Manipur, spoke to them and assured them of all possible help. He also appealed to the students not to worry," the statement said.

The Chief Secretary of Maharashtra contacted the Director General of Police, in Manipur and requested assistance with immediate effect.

"Devendra Fadnavis also contacted the Manipur government and requested them to keep these students safe until the situation becomes normal," the statement said.

"Immediate arrangements are being made by the Maharashtra government to bring these students safely to Maharashtra," it added.

The Maharashtra administration is constantly monitoring the situation, the DCMO said.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met with the representatives of the 'Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI)' in the wake of the violence in the State.

Political parties including Congress, NPF, NPP, CPI (M), Aam Aadmi Party and Shiv Sena attended the meeting chaired by Biren Singh.

Taking to Twitter, CM N Biren Singh wrote, "In light of the prevailing situation in Manipur, held a meeting with the representatives of 'Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI)' to highlight the crucial role of civil society organisations in bringing peace in the state at this hour."

Manipur Government had requisitioned Army and Assam Rifles on May 3 and 4. State's Director General of Police P Doungel has said that the situation in the State has improved after the intervention of security forces.

Forces including RAF, BSF and CRPF have been deployed in Manipur.

Indian Army and Assam Rifles which were called in to curb violence in Manipur have successfully rescued nearly 23,000 civilians so far and moved them to the operating bases, a statement from the Indian Army said on Sunday.

The State government has also appointed Additional Director-General of Police (Intelligence), Ashutosh Sinha as the overall operational commander to control the situation in Manipur.

The Army in a statement earlier on Friday said that situation in Manipur had been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders.

"The situation has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders. IAF undertook continuous sorties from two airfields in Assam employing C17 Globemaster and AN 32 aircraft," Indian Army had stated. (ANI)

