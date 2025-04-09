Faridabad, Apr 8 (PTI) Faridabad police on Tuesday arrested 12 people, including 10 women, in credit card fraud, officials said.

The accused were running a fake call centre in Delhi's Janakpuri West area and duped people. Fifteen mobile phones and 12 devices were recovered from their possession, they added.

According to the police, a resident of Shyam colony in Ballabgarh filed a complaint that he had received a call from an unknown number where a person introduced himself as a bank employee and on the pretext of increasing his credit card limit.

The accused asked him for his full credit card number and OTP. Soon after Rs 49,712 was deducted from his credit card and when the complainant tried to call back, the fraudster disconnected the phone, they said.

The next day, the accused called the complainant and duped him of another Rs 33,825. After this he moved to the police, they added.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at cyber-crime police station, central Faridabad. The cyber police while investigating busted the fake call centre of fraudsters in Delhi's Janakpuri area and arrested 12 accused from the spot, said police.

Those arrested were identified as Abdul Wahid, Sakshi Negi, Dipika, Babita, Samra, Priya Mehra, Komal, Jyoti Bharti, Amisa, Sonam Kaur, residents of Delhi, and Parmeet Kaur and Chanchal, residents of Bihar, the police said.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that the mastermind of the fake call center is Khushal alias Raunak, a resident of Bihar's Purnia, who is absconding,” a police spokesperson said.

Khushal had rented a flat in Janakpuri where this fake call center was being run since March 2024. He used to give salary and incentives ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month to all the accused, the spokesperson said.

“We have taken Abdul Wahid and Chanchal on five days of police remand while others were sent into judicial custody,” the spokesperson added.

