Faridabad, Mar 31 (PTI) Faridabad Police arrested two people for allegedly duping a man on the pretext of redeeming his credit card points, an official said on Monday.

According to the police, the arrested individuals have been identified as Pankaj (24) and Sonu (21), residents of Sangam Vihar, Delhi. Both were produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody, they added.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission DA Hike: Know DA Arrears Payment Date, Expected Amount and Other Details.

A resident of Bhatia Colony, Ballabgarh, filed a complaint in which he alleged that he received a call from a person who claimed to be the head of the department of the State Bank of India (SBI), police said.

The person sent his ID to the complainant's WhatsApp number, after which he told him that he had not redeemed his credit card reward points and explained how to redeem them.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly To Hold 2-Day Discussion on CAG Report on 'Prevention of Air Pollution From Vehicles'.

He asked the complainant to download an app from SBI, and when he filled in all the information, Rs 1,53,332 was deducted from his account. The complainant then moved to the police.

An FIR was registered at the Cyber Police Station, Ballabgarh, and the cyber police arrested the two accused from Sangam Vihar in Delhi, the police spokesperson added.

“The accused used to provide mobile SIM cards to the cyber fraudsters. The arrested individuals are drug addicts who used to supply fake SIM cards to fund their drug addiction,” said the Faridabad police spokesperson.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)