Coimbatore, Feb 26 (PTI) Police here on Saturday said they have arrested a farmer for beating a stray dog.

A video captured through a CCTV camera showed the man dragging the dog on the road with the animal howling in pain while a woman accompanying him was seen with a log. After seeing the video, Humane Animal Society, a non-governmental organisation, lodged a complaint with the police. Based on the complaint, an FIR (first information report) was registered against the two people. Inquiries revealed that the dog used to enter the premises of the two and attack their cattle. Hence, they decided to beat the stray causing injuries to its eyes and head, the police said. The incident happened a couple of days ago.

