Siddipet (Telangana) [India], August 2 (ANI): A farmer couple from Telangana's Siddipet district died of electrocution near their field on Sunday.

Sub Inspector Veeranna told ANI that deceased M Venkatesh Goud and Revati died around 9 am. They belong to the Chowdarpalli village of Gajwel Mandal.

Also Read | Delhi | Mortal Remains of Former SP Leader Amar Singh Brought to His Residence in Chhattarpur: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 2, 2020.

The incident occurred after the couple got down into a water sump to wash their hands and legs. According to the police, the incident was caused by a short circuit in a nearby motor pump.

The police said the short circuit in the motor, lead to the immediate death of the couple.

Also Read | Pakistan's News Channel Dawn Hacked, Indian Flag With Happy Independence Day Message Surfaces on Screen (Watch Video).

Soon after, the bodies of the deceased were sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A case under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been registered. An investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)