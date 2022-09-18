Nagpur, Sep 18 (PTI) A 52-year-old farmer died of suspected poisoning caused by insecticide hours after he sprayed it on the crop at his farm in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at Kachurwahi village in Ramtek tehsil, located around 50 km from here.

"The deceased, identified as Ramesh Gulab Charde, had started spraying the insecticide on the crop in his field from early morning on Sunday, but around 2 pm he fell ill," a police official said.

He was then taken to a hospital in Ramtek, where he breathed his last, he said.

Charde, who owned four acres of agricultural land, is survived by his elderly mother, wife, two daughters and a son, the official said.

"It is suspected that he died due to insecticide poisoning. His body was sent for post-mortem to a government hospital and the sample of the insecticide has been collected for forensic analysis," he added.

A case of accidental death was registered at Ramtek police station.

