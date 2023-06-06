Kurukshetra, June 6: Agitated over the Haryana government's decision not to buy sunflower seeds at the minimum support price (MSP), farmers on Tuesday blocked National Highway-44 near Shahabad in Kurukshetra district. Wrestlers Protest in Haridwar: Farmer Leader Naresh Tikait Takes Medals From Protesting Athletes Who Were Going To Immerse Them in Ganga, Seeks 5-Day Time (Watch Video).

Earlier on May 31, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar deposited Rs 181 crore into the bank accounts of 67,758 farmers as compensation for the loss of their crops due to unseasonal rainfall in March-April. Punjab: Farmers' Body Holds Protest Against Centre and WFI Chief Amid Wrestlers' Stir.

Taking to Twitter, CM Khattar said, "Today, fulfilling the promise made to my farmer brothers, I have sent compensation of Rs 181 crore directly to their bank accounts through just one click, for their damaged crops. In March-April 2023, we had announced compensation for the crop damaged due to unseasonal rains in the month of May, under which today the compensation amount has been released to 67,758 farmers of the state." The crops had been damaged due to unseasonal rains in the state in March-April this year.

