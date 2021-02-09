Kolkata, Feb 9 (PTI) A farmers body on Tuesday lashed out at both the Centre and West Bengal governments for playing politics over paying the lawful dues to more than 70 lakh cultivators of the state under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme since February 2019.

It demanded coordination at a war footing to save the farmers in the state.

All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) condemned non-payment of Rs 12,000 due to every farmer family of Bengal under the scheme and BJPs attempts to link payment to its electoral success.

AIKSCC also announced 'Kisan Adhikar Yatra' by its constituent organisations with the first from February 10-12 in the Sunderbans followed by others across the state.

This non-payment of dues to farmers is a political game played by the TMC government in the state and the BJP-led government at the Centre ... Six instalments of Rs 2000 (aggregating to Rs 12,000) have become due to Bengal farmers, a statement by the farmers' body said.

Under the PM Kisan scheme Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments is provided to small and marginal farmers having a combined landholding of up to two hectares.

Unfortunately since inception (of the scheme), farmers of Bengal have been deprived of payment under the scheme because the state government had failed to certify the land records of applicant farmers and the Centre has not used resources and databases at its disposal to overcome the obstacles ... to ensure that Bengal farmers receive the payment, it said.

On Monday Mamata Banerjee had claimed that the state government had already sent names of 2.5 lakh farmers to the Centre for inclusion in the PM-Kisan scheme but they were yet to get any benefit.

AIKSCC in its statement expressed shock and dismay at Prime Minister Narendra Modis announcement at a rally in Haldia on Sunday that once BJP forms the government in Bengal after the state election, it will take all steps to implement all stalled programmes like Ayushman Bharat and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The prime minister had held Banerjee responsible for depriving farmers of the state of the benefits of the PM- Kisan scheme. He had said more than 23 lakh farmers of Bengal had applied online to take advantage of the scheme, which was launched in February 2019, but the state government had stopped the verification process.

Banerjee had rebuffed the key farmers programme of the Centre opposing direct cash. It had instead insisted to route the funds through the state government for disbursal among the farmers. She had last month softened her government's stand and agreed to implement the PM-Kisan project in the state. PTI

