New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, Gurnam Singh Charuni, head of Bharatiya Kisan Union, announced on Thursday that they will not pay toll in Haryana for three hours on Friday, which will be followed by a tractor parade in every Tehsil the next day and a joint meeting of all farmers' and labour organisations on Saturday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of office-bearers of the Bharatiya Kisan Union called by Charuni earlier today.

"Three decisions were taken today: first is that we will keep Haryana toll free for 3 hours tomorrow, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.; the day after tomorrow, there will be a tractor parade in every Tehsil, from 12 pm; on February 18, there will be a joint meeting of all farmers' and labour organisations," Charuni told reporters.

"Further decisions will be taken in the meeting," he added.

Charuni has a considerable influence in Haryana; however, he is not a part of the ongoing protests but the farmers' leader was a part of the protests back in 2020-21.

Meanwhile, the 'Delhi Chalo' march of the farmers from Punjab against the central government entered its third day on Thursday.

A meeting of the farmer unions and the central government is scheduled for Thursday at 5 pm to discuss the issues.

The farmers have put forth 12 demands before the central government for which they're marching to Delhi. The protest this time has been called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, led by farmer union leaders Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher.

According to the protesting farmers, the Centre promised them better crop prices, after which they ended the 2021 protest. They are demanding to enact a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, in line with the Swaminathan Commission report.

They are also demanding a complete debt waiver and a scheme to provide pensions to farmers and farm labourers. (ANI)

