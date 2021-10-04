Mathura, Oct 4 (PTI) The BKU here on Monday protested the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, which took place during a farmers' protest over UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit there.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the incident on Sunday.

Also Read | Mumbai Cruise Drug Racket: Who Are Arbaaz Seth Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha - Aryan Khan's Co-Accused in the Case?.

No untoward incident took place during the protest, DM Navneet Singh Chahal said.

After protesting for over half an hour, the Bharatiya Kisan Union, led by its state vice-president Buddha Singh Pradhan, presented a memorandum to the city magistrate.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Man Stabbed To Death Over Dispute Regarding Rs 8,000; Accused Arrested.

They demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore and government job for the kin of the each victim farmer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)