Prayagraj (UP), Jul 3 (PTI) Rejecting the bail plea of a person accused of posting objectionable content on social media against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian armed forces, the Allahabad High Court has observed that it has become a "fashion among certain groups of people" to misuse social media in the garb of freedom of speech.

Rejecting the bail application of one Ashraf Khan on Wednesday, Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal observed that the freedom of speech guaranteed under the Constitution does not extend to such acts which disrespect high dignitaries and create disharmony among citizens.

The court said it has become a "fashion among certain groups of people" to misuse social media in the garb of freedom of speech and expression by making unfounded allegations against high dignitaries, posting such material which creates disharmony and hatred among the people.

The accused, Ashraf Khan alias Nisrat, was booked under sections 152 (acts that endanger the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India) and 197 (imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at PS Sasni of Hathras district. The accused allegedly uploaded edited videos on his Facebook ID during the recent India-Pakistan military face-off.

According to the prosecution's case, the applicant-accused allegedly posted content showing that Prime Minister Modi was moving adjacent to a donkey running a cart and thereafter also showing him seeking an apology from Pakistan. In the alleged post, it was further shown that Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force, who had briefed the media along with Col Sofiya Qureshi during Operation Sindoor, was sitting with Pakistan's army chief. The post mentioned that PM Modi was running to save himself from the Pakistani missile.

Another post said "Pakistan Air Force Zindabad" and also showed Indian aircraft being destroyed by Pakistani aircraft. Certain other "objectionable" posts against Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Modi were also posted by the applicant.

During the course of the hearing, the counsel for Khan submitted that the applicant was innocent and the objectionable post had not been forwarded by the applicant even though it was found on his mobile.

On the other hand, the state's counsel argued that the alleged posts on social media created disharmony among people of India and also showed disrespect to the Indian military and Indian Air Force, and therefore, his bail plea was opposed.

