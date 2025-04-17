New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) A 19-year-old welder allegedly obsessed with a 20-year-old woman, who resisted his sexual advances and refused to snap ties with another youth, shot her dead in North-East Delhi's GTB Enclave area, police said on Thursday.

Police arrested Rizwan, the accused, from Karnal in Haryana within 48 hours of the incident, which occurred on the night of April 14, officials said.

A resident of Sunder Nagri, Rizwan allegedly developed an infatuation for the victim whom she met through Instagram a few months ago, police said in a statement, adding that the accused used Google Translate to "impress" the woman despite being a Class-9 dropout.

However, enraged over her refusal to sever ties with another youth, Rizwan called her for a meeting on April 14 and fatally shot her twice, ACP (Crime Branch) Sanjay Sain said.

The accused has been booked under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act, he said.

"The police zeroed in on Rizwan after he went missing following the murder. He was traced to a roadside eatery, wearing the same clothes seen in the CCTV footage from the crime scene. The clothes and shoes have been seized," the ACP said.

During interrogation, Rizwan said he became emotionally attached to the woman after meeting her. They were in touch via Instagram and phone but disagreements arose when he saw her with another man.

"Eventually, he proposed to her and a relationship developed, though the girl reportedly resisted his sexual advances. Tension escalated after Rizwan saw her with another man at an abandoned structure in the area," the officer said.

Despite repeated "warnings" from Rizwan, the girl allegedly refused to snap ties with the other youth.

The accused procured a country-made pistol two days before the murder. On April 14, he asked the woman to meet him near the Kodia Colony Gate. After a heated argument, he shot her twice and fled, the ACP said.

Rizwan later handed over the pistol to an acquaintance who is absconding, he added.

