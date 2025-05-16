Hyderabad, May 16: In a shocking incident, a 14-day-old baby was allegedly stabbed to death by her father and her body was thrown in a garbage dump under the Golconda police station limits in Hyderabad. Based on a complaint filed by the accused's wife, he was taken into police custody.

Jagat, who is originally from Nepal and works as a security guard, reportedly stabbed the infant before abandoning the remains. According to the police, "Yesterday, in the early morning hours around 2 am, a man named Jagath, a Nepalese national who had been residing and working as a watchman in an apartment for one year, killed his 14-day-old baby girl." Mumbai Shocker: Newborn Baby Found Dead in Airport Toilet Dustbin, Police Launch Probe.

"He took the body outside the apartment, stabbed her in the neck, and threw the deceased baby's body near a garbage dump in Tolichowki. His wife filed a complaint, and we have taken the accused into custody. The accused has not revealed the motives behind the crime. Further investigation is ongoing," said the Inspector of Golconda police station. Further details are awaited.

