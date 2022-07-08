Udaipur, Jul 8 (PTI) Social media giant Facebook has taken down a video glorifying the Udaipur murder on the local police's request, an officer said.

The video surfaced on a Facebook page recently and several people supported it. Looking at a possible threat to communal harmony in Udaipur, the police wrote a letter to Facebook seeking its removal and the video was immediately taken down, Udaipur Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma said.

He said efforts are being made to identify the person who uploaded the video and action will be taken against him or her.

Forty six-year-old Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was hacked to death at his tailoring shop in Udaipur on June 28 over a post that he had shared on social media in support of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, whose controversial remark against Prophet Mohammad drew widespread condemnation.

Lal's killing had sparked massive outrage across the country.

